COVID-19: Another 327 Nigerians set to arrive from UK

Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja
Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

A day after 332 stranded Nigerians arrived from the UK, another 327 are expected from the UK on Sunday.

The 327 stranded Nigerians, who were successfully evacuated by the federal government, have departed Gatwick Airport, London, and are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Abuja.

Ms Sanda said the returnees departed London at 11.15 a.m. aboard Air Peace airline.

“The 327 returnees from the UK departed Gatwick Airport in London to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport today, Aug. 9, 2020, at 11.15a.m. aboard Air Peace flight No. P47854 operated by Air Europa Fight No AEA855,” she said.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria has been evacuating its citizens stranded in other countries.

On Saturday, 323 stranded Nigerians, including six infants, successfully evacuated from the UK, arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

Another 87 arrived from Sudan while 308 arrived from Ethiopia.

The returnees will undergo testing and quarantine in line with the federal government’s COVID-19 guidelines.

(NAN)
LIZ/IKU/IGO

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application