How I managed APC without crisis – Bisi Akande

A former interim national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has narrated how he was able to manage the party without crisis.

Mr Akande, a former governor of Osun State, spoke in an interview published by Vanguard newspaper on Sunday.

Responding to the question on how he was able to oversee the affairs of the party as its first chairman, without many disagreements, Mr Akande said it was possible because the then-new party wanted to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in unity.

“I had no magic. I am as ordinary as any other member of APC. I merely had an opportunity to lead in the moulding of the young newly merged political parties into a virile structure that would be strong enough to dislodge the PDP that then formed an octopus government on Nigeria. And I managed the wisdoms of my colleagues in the interim national executive committee just to do that.”

The APC has been enmeshed in one crisis or the other since it assumed power in 2019. The latest crisis led to the unceremonious exit of Adams Oshiomhole as its national chairman.

Mr Akande, however, disagreed with his interviewers that his successors, John Odigie-Oyegun and Mr Oshiomhole, were “unceremoniously kicked out of office.”

“Honestly, both Oyegun and Oshiomhole are giants in the administration of our party. They have served their times in the affairs of APC in their own respective fashions in a way that moved the party to progress. History will honour each of them in the fullness of time”.

He also spoke on steps taken so far to resolve the many controversies rocking the party.

“…As the Chairman of the party’s national reconciliation committee, I have read about 170 memorandums of grievances from members across the country and discovered that all points of complaints are normal happenings among competitors within political parties’ structures in all democracies all over the world”

He claimed the crisis in the party is being exaggerated by ‘opposition’ media to confuse Nigerians.

“Were it not for the impediments of COVID-19 pandemics, the committee would, by now, have resolved most of the problems. The crisis in the APC is being magnified and exaggerated by the opposition media merely to confuse the Nigerian society.”

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s performance, the former chairman noted that those against the current administration are opponents using propaganda to frustrate government efforts.

“Most of them were members of the PDP who had earlier been in power for 16 years when there was plenty of oil money to put things right but who had no clue. They are merely playing on the society’s fading memory to make themselves look as better alternatives.”