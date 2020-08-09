COVID-19: 727 Nigerians return from UK, Sudan, Ethiopia

Related News

A total of 332 evacuees arrived Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, from London at 7:40 p.m. local time via Air Peace flight No. P47854 on Saturday.

Another 87 arrived from Sudan while 308 arrived from Ethiopia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) disclosed these on its Twitter handle, @nidcom_gov.

“332 evacuees arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, from the Gatwick Airport, London UK, Aug. 8, at about 7:40p.m Local time via Air Peace @flyairpeace Flight No. P47854 operated by Air Europe.

“Earlier, we announced the arrival of Sudan Airways from Sudan with 87 Nigerians landed at Abuja at about 0915HR and also Airpeace flight from the UAE arrived at about 1150HR with 311 Nigerians landed in Abuja and also proceeded to Lagos.

READ ALSO:

“Ethiopian Air from Addis Ababa also arrived at about 1300HR with 308 Nigerians on board where 94 evacuees disembarked in Abuja and the rest proceeded to Lagos,” the body stated.

NiDCOM also revealed that the evacuees have all proceeded on a 14-day self-isolation, as mandated by the Nigerian Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

(NAN)