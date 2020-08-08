Kashamu escaped justice for alleged crime but couldn’t beat death — Obasanjo

Related News

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the death of Buruji Kashamu, a former senator and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), should be seen as a lesson for all mortals.

Mr Obasanjo stated this in a condolence message to the Ogun State Government, saying Mr Kashamu’s passing was sad.

The former lawmaker, a controversial politician who for years was wanted by the United States government for alleged drug offences but managed to beat repeated extradition attempts, died in Lagos Saturday from coronavirus complications.

Mr Obasanjo prayed to God to forgive Mr Kashamu’s sins and grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the loss.

“Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria,” the former president said.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hands of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up. May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he wrote.

A copy of the condolence letter was made available to journalists by Mr Obasanjo’s special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi.

Governor Abiodun mourns

Meanwhile, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed shock over Mr Kashamu’s death.

Both men at different times competed against each other in senatorial and governorship elections. While Mr Kashamu won the Senate race, Mr Abiodun was later elected governor.

The governor in a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Mr Kashamu’s passing as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family generally.

“I received the sad news of the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu today, 8 August, 2020, with a deep pain and grief that words cannot capture. On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Ogun State, I convey our deepest condolences. His demise further diminishes the tribe of my close political associates. He was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in,’ he said.

“He was not just a loving personality, a generous giver and someone who lived for others, he was to many a beacon of hope of a better tomorrow. This painful exit is much more than the end of an individual’.

“Distinguished Senator Kashamu was a phenomenon, he was faithful to his principles and convictions and even his critics would attest to his tenacity of purpose. Our brother and friend was a consummate politician and patriot who will be sorely missed within and outside Ogun State for his larger than life disposition. Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness. He was a worthy Ambassador of Ogun State.”