BREAKING: Former Nigerian senator, Buruji Kashamu, is dead

Buruji Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District
Buruji Kashamu

The former senator and businessman, Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

Mr Kashamu died Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos, his friend and former colleague at the Senate, Ben Murray-Bruce, confirmed.

“I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” Mr Murray-Bruce wrote on Twitter.

The cause of death was not immediately clear although the former lawmaker had been reported to have been ill from COVID-19, the deadly respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asked Buruji Kashamu to provide evidence on 9/11 attacks

Nigeria has so far recorded over 45,000 infections since the pandemic broke out in February.

Mr Kashamu was the founder of Western Lotto Limited, one of Nigeria’s lottery operators.

He served as the senator representing Ogun East in the eighth National Assembly and for years was wanted in the United States for alleged drug offenses. He always denied wrongdoing.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application