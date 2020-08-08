U.S. imposes sanctions on Central African rebel leader

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (PHOTO CREDIT: @SecPompeo)

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against a rebel leader in the Central African Republic, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Pompeo’s office imposed sanctions on Bi Sidi Souleymane, leader of the Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation (3R) rebel group.

The group is accused of committing numerous human rights abuses and displacing thousands in the troubled country since 2015, the statement said.

The sanctions freeze the rebel leader’s asset and impose a travel ban on Mr Souleymane, also known as Sidiki Abbas. Mr Souleymane directly perpetrated torture, the statement said.

“Today’s action signals that the United States will not tolerate those who commit human rights abuses and will prevent such actors from benefiting from the U.S. financial system,” said the statement.

The move by the U.S. follows similar sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council earlier this week.

Under Mr Souleymane’s leadership, 3R also carried out campaigns of rape, arms trafficking and violence.

“For instance, on 21 May 2019, 3R killed 34 unarmed civilians in three villages, summarily executing adult males,” the UN Security Council said.

“Bi Sidi Souleymane openly confirmed to a UN Entity that he had ordered 3R elements to the villages on the date of the attacks, but did not admit to giving the orders for 3R to kill,” it added.

Mr Souleymane signed a 2019 peace agreement and was appointed a military advisor to the government of Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada.

In 2020, however, he announced the group’s withdrawal from the agreement following a disagreement over his role and returned to the bush.

(dpa/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application