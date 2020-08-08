Edo 2020: U.S expresses worry over deteriorating political climate, security interference

The U.S. has expressed worry over reports of deteriorating political climate in Edo State and interference by security forces in political matters, ahead of the September 19 governorship election.

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja, in a statement called for free, fair and credible elections where the will of the Nigerians would be reflected in results.

According to the mission, the U.S. pledges support to Nigeria’s democratic process, stating that as long-time friends, it will continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country.

“The U.S. supports a democratic process where the will of the people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.

“We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run up to gubernatorial elections in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work toward a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process.

“We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties and the security services to continue to improve the electoral process. We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent,” it said.

The U.S. said that as a democratic partner of Nigeria, it remained committed to working together to achieve mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.

