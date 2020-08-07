Buhari backs Ize-Iyamu for Edo election

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress for the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the party’s caretaker committee chairman, Mala Buni, has said.

Mr Buni said this Friday after presenting Mr Ize-Iyamu to the president at the State House in Abuja.

Mr Ize-Iyamu, who also spoke to journalists, said it was not true that President Buhari did not want to see him, saying it was falsehood spread by the opposition.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State who accompanied the Edo candidate, described Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State as a “liability” to the PDP.

“I can assure you that Governor Obaseki is a liability to the PDP. I can assure you that we are contesting against a governor who failed most woefully,” he said.

Mr Ize-Iyamu is the top contender for the Edo election, challenging incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking reelection in the September poll.

