Buhari, Ize-Iyamu meet in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the State House in Abuja.

Mr Ize-Iyamu was accompanied by Gov. Mala Buni of Yobe State, who is the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee.

Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano are also at the meeting. Mr Ganduje is the chairman of the party’s Edo governorship campaign council.

Mr Ize-Iyamu is the top contender for the Edo election, challenging incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking reelection in the September poll.

