Buhari, Ize-Iyamu meet in Abuja

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Ize-Iyamu || @PastorIzeIyamu]
The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Ize-Iyamu || @PastorIzeIyamu]

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, at the State House in Abuja.

Mr Ize-Iyamu was accompanied by Gov. Mala Buni of Yobe State, who is the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee.

Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano are also at the meeting. Mr Ganduje is the chairman of the party’s Edo governorship campaign council.

Mr Ize-Iyamu is the top contender for the Edo election, challenging incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking reelection in the September poll.

More details soon.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application