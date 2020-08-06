COVID-19: Kogi Govt fumigates schools ahead of resumption

Related News

The Kogi State Government on Thursday commenced the fumigation of its schools ahead of resumption of students for exit classes on August 10 in the state.

Addressing journalists at Crowther Memorial College, Lokoja, to launch the exercise, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wemi Jones, commended the governor for his pro-activeness in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said Governor Yahaya Bello had always been proactive on the issues of the pandemic, saying, “the fumigation exercise is a continuation of how proactive our governor has been”.

“This has been the reason the State did not suffer the devastation of COVID-19 like other States.

“Even before the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 gave the protocol to be observed in reopening schools, Kogi was already prepared.

“This is why you can see what we are doing today. I can assure you that no school in Kogi will be left out from this exercise.

“We have also instructed all private schools to fumigate their schools and ensure that they observe all established protocols by NCDC for safety against COVID-19.

READ ALSO:

“His Excellency has given the marching order to fumigate all schools to ensure that the lives of learners and teachers are not endangered in Kogi,” he said.

The commissioner urged parents to take personal responsibility for their personal hygiene and that of their children by observing all safety protocols against COVID-19 pandemic and to support the government.

Also speaking, the State’s Commissioner for Environment, Victor Omofaiye, said one of the requirements for schools reopening was to ensure that schools were properly disinfected against the virus.

“We must do the needful for the safety of the learners and teachers in the state.

“We are partners in progress and the ministry of environment will always be ready whenever we are called upon, and we will do our work diligently.

“We thank the governor for being proactive in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr Omofaiye said.

On his part, a member of Kogi House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Education, Moses Ododo, commended the governor and the commissioners for their proactiveness, assuring them of the necessary support from the State Assembly.

The Principal of Crowther Memorial College, Mabel Ogunmola, said she felt highly elated and excited especially when she heard that her school would be the first to be fumigated.

“With this fumigation now, the news will go to the students and even their parents and they will be happy that schools now are safe for reopening under a conducive and safe environment,” Mrs Ogunmola said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other schools fumigated included: Bishop Delisle College, UBE/JSS Holy Trinity School, Police Nur/Pry Sch, Govt. Sci. Sec. Sch., among others.

(NAN)