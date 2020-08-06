Nine dead in Sokoto boat mishap

Sokoto state on map
Sokoto on map

No fewer than nine people died in a boat mishap that occurred in Birjingo Village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Sokoto, Muhammad Sadiq, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

According to Mr Sadiq, the accident occurred on Wednesday.

“The number of passengers travelling in the boat has yet to be ascertained, as a search team is still working to recover other victims’ bodies.

“Immediately the accident occurred, many of the passengers were rescued and three bodies were later recovered.

“Today (Thursday), six other bodies were recovered and search is still on to recover others,” he told NAN.

Commenting, the Caretaker Chairman, Goronyo Local Government Area, Zakari Shinaka, said immediately the accident happened, the council engaged over 50 local divers, who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims alive.

Mr Shinaka, however, advised boat operators to avoid overloading their boats.

READ ALSO: One dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Lagos

The chairman, while condoling the bereaved families, directed traditional rulers in the riverine communities to impound any overloaded boat.

Earlier, a witness at the scene said the boat had more than 30 passengers on board when the accident happened.

He said that the majority of the passengers were on their way to a farm across the river where they worked as labourers.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application