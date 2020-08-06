Nine dead in Sokoto boat mishap

Related News

No fewer than nine people died in a boat mishap that occurred in Birjingo Village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Sokoto, Muhammad Sadiq, an assistant superintendent of police, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

According to Mr Sadiq, the accident occurred on Wednesday.

“The number of passengers travelling in the boat has yet to be ascertained, as a search team is still working to recover other victims’ bodies.

“Immediately the accident occurred, many of the passengers were rescued and three bodies were later recovered.

“Today (Thursday), six other bodies were recovered and search is still on to recover others,” he told NAN.

Commenting, the Caretaker Chairman, Goronyo Local Government Area, Zakari Shinaka, said immediately the accident happened, the council engaged over 50 local divers, who succeeded in rescuing some of the victims alive.

Mr Shinaka, however, advised boat operators to avoid overloading their boats.

The chairman, while condoling the bereaved families, directed traditional rulers in the riverine communities to impound any overloaded boat.

Earlier, a witness at the scene said the boat had more than 30 passengers on board when the accident happened.

He said that the majority of the passengers were on their way to a farm across the river where they worked as labourers.

(NAN)