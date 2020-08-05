RevolutionNow: (PHOTOS) Nigerians protest amidst harassment by security officials

Related News

Nigerians in several states took to the streets, on Wednesday, to protest against poor governance and corruption, using the slogan #RevolutionNow

In many of the states, the protests were foiled by armed security agents who arrested dozens of protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how protesters were arrested in Lagos and Osun. Protesters were also arrested in Abuja, Ogun and other states.

See photos of the protest as sourced from participants across Nigeria below.

