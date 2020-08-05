#RevolutionNow: (PHOTOS) Nigerians protest amidst harassment by security officials

#RevolutionNow Abuja team [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
#RevolutionNow Abuja team [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]

Nigerians in several states took to the streets, on Wednesday, to protest against poor governance and corruption, using the slogan #RevolutionNow

In many of the states, the protests were foiled by armed security agents who arrested dozens of protesters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how protesters were arrested in Lagos and Osun. Protesters were also arrested in Abuja, Ogun and other states.

See photos of the protest as sourced from participants across Nigeria below.

#RevolutionNow team at Victoria Island in Lagos[PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
#RevolutionNow team at Victoria Island in Lagos[PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
Nigerian security agents subjecting peaceful #RevolutionNow protesters to inhuman and degrading treatment at Unity Fountain in Abuja [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
#RevolutionNow Abuja team [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
#RevolutionNow Abuja team [PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]
#RevolutionNow team at Victoria Island in Lagos[PHOTO CREDIT: @YeleSowore]

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application