Abuja authorities announce school resumption for exit students

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has announced the reopening of schools for students in final year classes.

Students in JSS3 and SS3 are expected to return to school on August 4 to begin preparation for their final examinations, the FCTA said.

The announcement was made Monday by the FCT’s Department of Education.

It followed the announcement for the re-opening of schools by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Read the statement by the department below:

RE-OPENING OF FCT SCHOOLS FOR STUDENTS IN TERMINAL CLASSES

Following the announcement for the re-opening of schools by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for students in terminal classes of JSS 3 and SSS3 for the purposes of writing examinations, the Education Secretariat of the FCTA hereby states as follows:

i. All schools in the FCT can re-open for exit students only, on Tuesday, 4th of August 2020 for preparation for their examinations, ie WASSCE and BECE;

ii. Schools that have put measures based on the PTF’s guidelines and have been inspected and certified as ready for resumption by the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat can re-open from Tuesday, 4th August, 2020;

iii. Those that have not been cleared by the Department are advised to hasten up to meet the requirement for resumption of their schools.

iv. Students are hereby advised to prepare for resumption on the 4th of August,2020 and enjoined to continue to read for their examinations as WASSCE are scheduled to commence from the 17th of August 2020, BECE from the 24th of August 2020, NABTEB from 21st September to 15th of October, 2020, NECO from 5th October to 18th of November, 2020, NCEE for Primary Six (Common Entrance into Unity Schools on Saturday, 17th October, 2020, NBAIS from 23rd September to 17th October, 2020

Umaru A. Marafa

Ag. Secretary for Education,

Federal Capital Territory Administration

02/08/2020