Prices of tomatoes, rice, yam, eggs increase in June — NBS

Related News

The average price of major food items in Nigeria like yam, rice, tomatoes and eggs increased in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The NBS said this in the “Selected Food Price Watch (June 2020)” report published on its website.

It said the average price of one kilogramme of tomatoes increased by 30.25 per cent.

Also the price of one kilogramme of tomatoes increased from N278.23 in May to N294.46 in June, representing a 5.84 per cent increase.

The bureau also said the average price paid for one kilogramme of rice (imported high quality sold loose) increased by 35.97 per cent.

The price of one kilogramme of rice increased from N463.21 in May to N479.74 in June, representing a 3.57 per cent increase.

Rice is a staple food for households in Nigeria. The importation has been banned, but imported rice, mostly through permeable land borders, is still common across Nigeria.

Also, the average price of one kilogramme of yam increased by 37.63 per cent.

The price of a tuber of yam, a substitute of rice in many Nigerian homes, increased from N236.90 in May to N250.70 in June, representing an increase of 5.83 per cent.

Unlike other major food items, the price of a unit of egg decreased. The NBS said the average price of a dozen medium-sized egg decreased by 4.54 per cent when compared to June 2019.

READ ALSO:

When compared to May, the price of a dozen medium-sized eggs increased from N426.46 to N479.74 in June, representing a 2.24 per cent increase.

The NBS said in arriving at the report, fieldwork was done by over 700 staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors, who were monitored by internal and external observers.

It said the prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations and reflect actual prices households state they actually bought those items.

“The average of all these prices is then reported for each state and the average for the country is the average for the state.

“NBS audit team subsequently conducts randomly selected verification of prices recorded,” it added.