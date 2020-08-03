Nigerian govt asks schools to communicate reopening dates to parents

Related News

The Nigerian government has directed all schools to communicate their specific reopening dates to parents and students to avoid chaos.

The government also said the 104 Unity Colleges are ready to open ahead of the August 4 reopening date for schools.

According to a press statement by the spokesperson of the education ministry, Ben Gooong, on Monday, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced the development at the end of a meeting with commissioners of education of the 36 states.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the federal government released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes, including Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3. The examinations are to hold from August 17 to November 18.

These include the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) for SSS3 students conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO) which will start on October 5 and end on November 18.

“All schools should communicate their specific reopening dates to their parents and students in order to avoid chaos in the system,” Mr Nwajiuba said.

He said the commissioners have reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between August 4 and 10 in all schools within their jurisdictions.

READ ALSO:

“From today, the Honourable Minister of State for Education, Permanent Secretary and Directors will embark on an assessment tour of all Unity Colleges to ascertain and confirm the reports they have received from the pncipals of Unity Colleges,” he said.

He also said federal education quality assurance directors deployed to the states have been directed to monitor compliance in their respective states.

“Honourable Commissioners from the states were enjoined to embark on assessment tours in their jurisdictions to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening,” he said.

According to him, most schools will reopen on Tuesday while others will continue to fine tune their preparations in the coming days for reopening.

The minister advised all returning students to undergo temperature checks before being admitted into their schools.

“All returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools,”he said.