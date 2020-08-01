Arsenal Vs Chelsea LIVE UPDATES: London rivals set for crunch FA Cup final

Related News

It will be an all London affair this evening at the magnificent Wembley stadium where city rivals Arsenal and Chelsea will be slugging it out in the 2020 FA Cup final.

The Gunners and the Blues enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the recently concluded Premier League season.

While Frank Lampard’s men secured a top-four finish for Champions League football next season, Mikel Areta’s men are only left with a possible slot in the Europa League.

No two teams have had more success in the FA Cup since the turn of the century than Arsenal and Chelsea, lifting the famous trophy a combined 11 times since 2001.

Going into Saturday’s final, Chelsea have managed just one win in their last 13 FA Cup games against Arsenal, beating them 2-1 in 2009 semi-final, courtesy of goals from Florent Malouda and Didier Drogba.

In all competitions, however, the Blues have lost just two of their last 10 meetings with the Gunners.

The expectations are quite high for today’s final and an explosive encounter is expected.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Arsenal

Starting XI: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Torreira, Nelson, Willock, Nketiah, Kolasinac, Smith, Saka.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Giroud, Pulisic.

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Tomori, Emerson, Kante, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pedro, Abraham.

Kick off at Wembley as Chelsea get the game underway

Arsenal with the first free kick.. Referee Anthony Taylor in charge of this FA Cup final

First chance for Arsenal.. Aubameyang rises up for a header but it is off target

Chelsea respond with a fine chance of thier own but Arsenal keeper Martinez pushes away Mason Mount shot for a corner kick for the Blues

Goal.. Pulisic gives Chelsea an early lead at Wembley

Mount’s cross is then sensationally flicked on by Giroud into the path of Pulisic who applies a deft finish to beat Martinez! [PHOTO CREDIT: @ChelseaFC]

Fantastic assist from Oliver Giroud

Lively start by Chelsea’s Pulisic who fires another shot but Martinez makes a safe this time albeit at the second try

Both managers are on their feet, you can tell they both covet a silverware in their first season at their respective clubs

Mateo Kovacic gets the first yellow card for a foul on, Xhaka

Another free kick for Arsenal from a promising position

Cebalios takes it for Arsenal but its over the bar

Water break for both teams for proper dehydration

Action is back on

Pepe gets the ball in for Arsenal but an offside call denies the Gunners an equaliser

Penalty.. Arsenal given a penalty for a foul on Aubameyang

Aubameyang down [PHOTO CREDIT: @goal]

Goal.. Aubameyang scores from the penalty spot

Giroud down on the pitch after a contact from David Luiz

The French man is back on his feet

We have just passed the half hour mark and it’s all squared Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Another injury scare for Chelsea as their captain appears to have cupped a hamstring injury and pulled off

Cesar Azpilicueta is injured and is replaced by Andreas Christensen

Jorginho goes for goal, but his effort was never close to hitting the target.

Slight advantage for Arsenal in terms of the ball possession as they presently have 54% compared to Chelsea’s 46%.

Arsenal win a free kick just at the edge of the Chelsea box

Lacazette takes it but it was a poor one by the French man

The fourth official shows there are 5 minute(s) of time to be added

Half Time.. Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

The second half is back underway

Pulisic appears to have cupped a hamstring too

The American is in tears as he is helped off the pitch

Christian Pulisic is injured and is replaced by Pedro Rodriguez

Free kick for Chelsea as Xhaka pushes down Mason Mount

At the hour mark now and it’s still Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea

Last 15 minutes ball possession shows Chelsea are dominating with 65% compared to Arsenal’s 35%

Goal.. Aubameyang makes it 2-1 for Arsenal

Bellerin started the move and Aubameyang completes it

Aubameyang is the oldest player to score for Arsenal in an FA Cup final since 1932..

Water break for both teams and action is back on

Bad situation gets worse for Chelsea as they one goal down and now one man down as Kovavic has been sent off for a second yellow card

Olivier Giroud out for Tammy Abraham

Mason Mount makes way for Ross Barkley while Antonio Rudiger has also pulled off for Hudsson Odoi

Eddie Neketiah has been brought in to replace Lacazette by Arteta

David Luiz cannot continue for Arsenal and the Brazilian has been replaced by Sokratis

Chelsea playing dirty today and Ross Barkley becomes the latest player to be booked

Arsenal trying to wind down the clock as we now have a seven-minute added time

Chelsea trying a late push and they have a corner kick

Pedro injured and to be stretched out

The Spaniard is getting initial treatment on the pitch

Play has been stopped for now

Play back on

Full Time.. Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Two goals in the #HeadsUpFACupFinal [PHOTO CREDIT: @EmiratesFACup]