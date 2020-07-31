PHOTOS: Buhari celebrates Eid-el-Kabir with family

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday celebrated the Eid-el-Kabir festival with his family at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president had earlier announced that he would not be going for the traditional Islamic eid prayer held in large gatherings, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Buhari also said he would not be entertaining visitors during the Islamic celebration.

Photos of the celebration the president had with his family were shared by presidential aides on Friday.

See the photos below.

President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates Eid-el-Kabir with family

