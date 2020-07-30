Two planes collide at Lagos airport

Related News

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said that an aircraft belonging Turkish Airline was involved in a collision with a Middle East Airline aircraft at the Lagos airport on Wednesday.

A statement by Tunji Oketunbi, AIB’s General Manager, Public Affairs, said the bureau has been notified and has commenced an investigation into the “serious incident”.

Mr Oketunbi said the incident involved an Airbus A330-243 with the Nationality registration Marks OD-MEA operated by Middle East Airline and a Boeing 777 with Nationality and registration Marks TC-LJC operated by Turkish Airline.

The statement said the collision occurred on Wednesday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The Turkish cargo aircraft was parked at the international apron when the Middle East airbus was taxing before it ran into it, cutting through the tail cone and damaged part of the right horizontal stabilizer of the Turkish aircraft,” the statement said.

“All passengers on the Middle East Airline had to disembark with no injury or fatality.”

The AIB said it will appreciate that the general public and media do not pre-empt the cause of the serious incident until a formal report is issued.