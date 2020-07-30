NBA Election 2020: Non-SAN, outsider in huge lead as president

A former chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SL), Olumide Akpata, is maintaining a huge lead as a presidential candidate in the NBA national elections that started 11pm on Wednesday.

Mr Akpata, the only non-Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) among three presidential candidates, has polled 8910 votes (54.1 per cent) as of 5:47p.m. on Thursday.

Following Mr Akpata is Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, who has garnered 3908 votes (23.7 per cent).

A former NBA general secretary, Dele Adesina, SAN, is in the rear with 3659 (22.2 per cent) of the votes cast.

As at the time of this report 16477 votes had been tallied and there were 40 abstentions, bringing the total number of votes to 16,519.

A total of 29,636 lawyers are voting nationwide in the electronic poll, according to the Electoral Committee of the NBA.

Other positions being contested include first vice-president, second vice-president, general secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, welfare secretary, financial secretary, publicity secretary and assistant publicity secretary.

Voting ends at 11p.m. on Thursday.

