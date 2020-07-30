Depressed Nigerian soldier kills officer in Borno – Army

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]
Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official webpage of the Nigerian Army]

The Nigerian Army Headquarters says a depressed soldier serving in 2 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama, Borno State, went berserk, shot and killed an officer on Wednesday.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Musa, a colonel, said the incident occurred when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Nigeria soldier goes berserk, shoots four officers dead, kills self

He said the soldier is in custody undergoing investigation while the general situation in the unit remains calm.

According to the army spokesperson, the remains of the deceased officer has been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The family of the deceased has already been contacted.

“The Nigerian Army sympathises and condoles with the family at this trying moment, and pray to the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” he said.

Some 386 soldiers recently resigned their commission from the Nigerian Army citing loss of interest.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application