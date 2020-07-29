2023: Ohanaeze blast Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, for opposing zoning of presidency

John Nwodo
The leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Nwodo

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the call by President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, that zoning of Presidency should be jettisoned for competence.

The group, in a reaction, insisted that it is the turn of the South, particularly the Southeast, to produce the president in 2023.

The organization warned that equity should not be sacrificed on the altar of parochialism since it was the rotation sentiment that produced the present incumbent.

Mr Daura in an interview with BBC Hausa Service was quoted to have said that the election of the president in 2023 should not be based on zoning but on competence.

According to him, the zoning formula which had been adopted since 1999 in the election of the country’s leader, has failed.

But Ohaneze in a statement issued by Emeka Attamah, the media aide to the president-general of Ohanaeze, Nnia Nwodo, said Mr Daura’s statement was self-serving.

The group said Mr Daura’s statement is part of the plot to deny the South, and in particular the Southeast, the Presidency.

“He should have said this before the 2019 elections. They ganged up to push President Jonathan aside because they believed it was the turn of the North to produce the President”.

READ ALSO: Buhari fully in charge of his government – Presidency

“Having benefited enormously from his nephew being the President, he now wants it jettisoned because it is the turn of the South”.

On the issue of competence, Mr Atamah said President Buhari and current Service Chiefs are not the most competent in the country.

Mamman Daura

“Talking about competence or most qualified, was President Buhari the most qualified Nigerian when he ascended the presidency? Has he proved to be the most competent? Are the service chiefs the most competent among their colleagues to warrant their being retained beyond their tenure?”

“Now that it is the turn of the South, precisely South East, he is mouthing most qualified and competent. Equity is a constant flagship for peace and good governance. Without it, there will be continued agitation and crisis.

“At his age, Mamman Daura should stand for equity and fairness. Moreover, his stand goes against the grain of the nation’s constitution which enshrines equality for all peoples and sections of the country,” Mr Attama said.

