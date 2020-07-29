Sallah: Buhari to observe Eid-el-Kabir prayers at home, won’t receive guests – Official

President @MBuhari and his immediate family observe the #EidAlFitr  Prayer at the State House. [PHOTO CREDIT: @MBuhari]

President Muhammadu Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr a little over two months ago, his office said on Wednesday.

Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, said this was in line with “advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.”

“In wishing all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, the President reiterated the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged. Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

“In order to stop the spread of the disease, the President will not be receiving Sallah homages by religious, community, party and government leaders and urges all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities.

“He once again wishes all citizens a safe and happy Eid,” Mr Shehu said.

Nigerian Muslims will join their couterparts worldwide to celebrate the festival on Friday.

The federal government has already declared Thursday and Friday as public holidays to celebrate the festival.

