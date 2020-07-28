Looted Funds: We’ve recovered over N800 billion – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed (Photo Credit: Daily Trust)
The Nigerian government said it has recovered over N800 billion in looted funds.

The government also said it has secured the conviction of over 1,400 persons.

The nation’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, stated this via a statement on Tuesday.

”This administration’s fight against corruption is as strong as ever, and we have the records to back up this claim,” Mr Muhammed said.

“This administration has recorded over 1,400 convictions, including high profile ones, and recovered funds in excess of N800 billion, not to talk of forfeiture of ill-gotten properties. This is no mean feat,” he added.

Mr Muhammed also addressed the alleged corruption unearthed in agencies such as the anti-graft EFCC, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and the Nigeria Social Investment Trust Fund (NSITF).

A civic group, ActionAid Nigeria, in a report on Tuesday, said the incessant corruption allegations in government agencies “may stop Nigeria from achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

The minister, in his statement, referring to the allegations, acknowledged the administration could have ”avoided its present predicaments” but said the cases “are still under investigation”.

He added that many of the allegations “had already been in existence in previous administrations”.

Mr Mohammed described critics as “naysayers for misinterpreting the current administration fight against corruption.”

“What the revelations of the past few weeks, especially the investigation of the nation’s anti-corruption czar, (Ibrahim Magu) have shown is that this administration is not ready to sweep any allegation of corruption under the carpet; that there is no sacred cow in this fight, and that unlike the PDP – we will not cover up for anyone, including the members of our party and government, who face corruption allegations.

“Our fight against corruption is blind to party affiliation, position in government and any other consideration. If the nation’s anti-corruption Czar can be investigated, then the fight against corruption cannot be deemed to be fake, neither can it be said to be waning,” he said.

“Remember, the fight against corruption is not about loot recovery or convictions alone. We are also putting in place enduring institutional reforms that will deter acts of corruption,” he added.

