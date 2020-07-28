Pay tuition fees of your students stranded abroad, NiDCOM begs NDDC

Related News

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has appealed to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to pay the allowances, tuition fees and other incentives of students on its scholarship schemes.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson of NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu, Mrs Dabiri-Erewa said NDDC should intervene by promptly paying other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme to guarantee their stay and education in the UK.

According to her, she had in a letter to the Minister of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, in June, drew the attention of NDDC to the plight of the students that are under its scholarships scheme.

“The commission counts on the minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected students will be made.

“At the moment, there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention.

“The deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to virtually beggars,” she said.

The NiDCOM chairman once again appealed to the Niger Delta Ministry and the NDDC to intervene urgently and promptly too. (NAN)