Sallah: Nigerian govt declares Thursday, Friday public holidays

The federal government has declared Thursday and Friday, July 30 and 31, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Georgina Ehuriah, on Tuesday.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians – both at home and abroad – on the occasion.

“He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Mr Aregbosola assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians. He “emphasized that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country.”

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the administration of Mr Buhari, in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country, where the rights of citizens are protected and guaranteed, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Mr Aregbesola advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 virus and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

He wished all Muslims a happy Eid- el- Kabir Celebration.