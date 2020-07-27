How WASSCE will be conducted in Nigeria – Minister

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba
Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba

The federal government has said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) subjects peculiar to Nigeria candidates will be taken from September 5 through September 14, 2020.

The government said the exams for subjects common to all English speaking countries of West Africa ( (Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Liberia) will proceed as previously published on August 17.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made this known at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 meeting on Monday.

According to him, all the state commissioners and governors have agreed that all schools will open in Nigeria from August 3. This is to prepare the students for the WASSCE which will begin on August 17.

“This varies the timetable we agitated earlier by as much as two weeks. What the agreement entails is WAEC West Africa and all the country that are in it have agreed that the exams should proceed, but the exams peculiar to Nigeria will be taken from September 5 through to September 14,” he said.

He said Nigeria will then proceed to “domesticate its own timetable for the exams.”

“The exams that are common to all the countries of West Africa will proceed as previously published on August 17. This today was accepted by every state in Nigeria and endorsed by the Presidential Task Force today at our meeting. Revision classes begin from today,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the WASSCE was billed to start August 17.

The government also said exit classes in secondary schools will resume August 4.

It also said SS3 students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the WASSCE, conducted by WAEC.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application