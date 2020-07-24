Popular radio presenter, Iya Jogbo of Max FM, is dead

Max FM
Max FM

A popular Max FM Lagos radio presenter, Emmanuella Pobeni Adepoju, popularly known as Iya Jogbo, is dead.

According to the management of TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News and Max FM Lagos and Abuja, Iya Jogbo died on Friday after a brief illness from bronchitis and an enlarged heart.

She was popular for her witty character on Max FM’s ‘Wetin Dey show’ alongside Walepowpowpow and Obus.

The Chief Executive Officer of TVC Communications, Andrew Hanlon, said the terribly sad news of Emmanuella’s passing sent a shock wave of grief and sorrow throughout the TVC Communications, and MAX FM family.

“Whilst we struggle to come to terms with her untimely passing, our hearts and minds are focused solely on her beloved children and her immediate and extended family and friends.

READ ALSO: How traffic will be diverted during Third Mainland Bridge closure – FRSC

“Emmanuella’s presence will be with us forever as she leaves a legacy of enormous talent and spirit from the almost 10 years she spent with the company as a key member of the much loved Wetin Dey show on Max FM.

“She will be deeply missed by us all and by her many thousands of fans who tuned in to hear her unique broadcasts every day,” Hanlon said.

She ventured into broadcasting in 1995, whilst on an internship at Radio Lagos by reading the news and presenting Radio Lagos Global Focus.

She was also an accomplished voice-over artist whose career began at the defunct Clapperboard. She presented the ‘Shoppers Guide’ in English and Yoruba (Karakata).

She had four children.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application