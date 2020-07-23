NDDC Scandal: Reps step down investigative report

Related News

Members of the House of Representatives have stepped down a committee report on the investigation of the alleged financial malfeasance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This decision was taken, according to the speaker, to enable lawmakers have copies of the full report.

The committee chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had laid the report at the beginning of plenary but copies were not made available on time.

The lawmakers will now consider the report when they return from a six weeks annual recess in September.

Part of the recommendations of the committee was that the alleged gross violations should be reported to the anti-graft agencies for further investigation, prosecution and recovery.

The committee also recommended that the total sum made to the acting managing director, the executive directors and others in the NDDC to attend overseas graduation be refunded and failure to do so immediately, the anti-graft agencies should commence investigation, prosecution and recovery.

“That a scrutiny of the medical treatment bills/insurance payments made by the commission to ascertain their appropriateness especially given that the commission has health insurance and referral partnerships and it is still making payments for staff medical treatments. These cases should be referred to the anti-graft agency for diligent investigation, prosecution and possible recovery.”

It also recommended, that based on Sections 12(1) and 12(1)(a) of the NDDC Act 2000, Cairo Ojuogboh is unqualified and unfit to occupy the Office of Executive Director, Projects of the NDDC and should be discharged forthwith from that position.

Cesspit of corruption?

A lot of controversies have emerged in the NDDC in the past one month.

Due to criticisms of the operations of the commission, the president had in 2019 ordered a forensic audit of its operations from 2001 to 2019.

The investigations so far, including another one being done by the Senate, have revealed misappropriation and outright diversion of critical funds meant to better the lot of the people in the region.

The commission is saddled with the responsibility of developing the oil-rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

One of the core mandates of the commission is to train and educate the youth of the oil rich Niger Delta region to curb hostilities and militancy, while developing key infrastructure to promote diversification and productivity.