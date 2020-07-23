Nigeria Customs dismisses two assistant comptroller-generals, appoints five others

Nigerian Customs Officials
The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved the the appointment of five Assistant Comptrollers- General (ACG) of Customs and promoted 2,634 Officers.

Joseph Attah, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Attah said the newly appointed ACG of Customs were Mohammed Boyi, Training and Coordination, Adewale Adeniyi, Commandant C&SC Gwagwalada and Jack Ajoku, Strategic Research and Policy.

Others are Olakunle Oyeleke Doctrine, Development and Administration and Emmanuel Edorhe, Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘C.

He disclosed that the board also approved the dismissal of ACG Aminu Dahiru for serious misconduct, while ACG Bashir Abubakar got compulsory retirement for act of negligence.

The spokesperson said the disciplinary actions against the two senior officers were in-line with the reform agenda being carried out in the service.

Mr Attah quoted the board chairman and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, as saying “the decisions taken during the meeting were meant to ginger and move the service forward in-terms of manpower and operations.

“NCS is Making progress and I am optimistic that the coming of the e-Customs will help improve NCS operations,” Mrs Ahmed said.

(NAN)

