Ondo 2020: Controversy at PDP primary over introduction of 17 additional delegates

WADATA PLAZA, Abuja, National secretariat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
WADATA PLAZA, Abuja, National secretariat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

There is currently an uproar at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Ondo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that voting by accredited delegates came to an end some minutes past 8 p.m. but sorting is currently disturbed due to the introduction of additional 17 names.

The party initially had 2,000 delegates to vote in the election.

Many of the aspirants claimed not to know the fresh delegates.

As of the time of filing this report, the chairman of the primary election, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and other committee members were in a closed-door meeting with aspirants to discuss whether to accept the list or not.

There are eight aspirants vying to be the flag bearer of the PDP.

They are Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

Whoever emerges as the PDP candidate is expected to be the main challenger to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the ruling party, APC.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two men were caught at the venue of the primary with ballot papers already thumb-marked for Agboola Ajayi, one of the aspirants and deputy governor of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that one of the men caught is a chieftain of the party in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The spokesperson of the party, Zadok Akintoye, confirmed the development but said they were caught outside the election venue.

“Yes, it happened but not inside the hall where the election is taking place. Election is currently going on smoothly and aspirants have been told to warn their supporters against coming close to the election venue,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application