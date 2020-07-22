Senate embarks on eight weeks recess

Related News

The Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary for eight weeks to enable lawmakers embark on their annual recess.

The lawmakers will resume on September 15.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, announced this at the end of Wednesday’s plenary which lasted for over six hours.

Prior to the adjournment, he mandated all committees to continue their work with ministries, departments and agencies.

“The Senate will go on recess from tomorrow and will resume on 15th September 2020,” Mr Lawan said. “Even though we’ll be on recess, our committees will continue to work, oversight with MDAs particularly with respect to the work that has been given to the committee on Finance and National Planning on MTEF and also on the proposed budget proposal sent by the president so he can present it to this chamber by the end of September this year and so we can pass it before the end of the year.”

He added: “other special and ad hoc committees should continue to engage with MDAs that we oversight. In the preparation of their budgets, they can still engage with us so as to minimise possible areas of disagreement.”

He also urged the Senate committees on oil and gas to work with relevant petroleum agencies in preparation for the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

“We expected that the Petroleum Industry Bill would have been presented to us this week. We would have taken the first and second reading of the bill to enable our oil and gas committees to work on the bill.

“Notwithstanding, committees should still engage with the MDAs like the NNPC, DPR and other relevant agencies to work as though the bill has been passed. We have everything to lose if we don’t pass it this year,” he said.

He thanked his colleagues for their commitment and zeal to work for Nigeria. He also thanked the “minority parties for supporting majority parties”.

Addressing the recent ‘misunderstanding’ between the National Assembly and some MDAs, Mr Lawan noted that “it takes both arms of government to work together in harmony and a cordial fashion.”

Members of the parliament have had confrontations with some appointees of the executive over the running of their respective agencies and ministries in recent weeks.

Mr Lawan warned public office holders against ‘disrespecting’ the legislative body.

“Nobody should feel that he is above the scrutiny of the National Assembly. The scrutiny of the assembly is enshrined in the constitution. Whoever takes pubic office has to understand that there will be this engagement with the national assembly,” he said.

He then announced the adjournment.