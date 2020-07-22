Yoruba actor, Yusuf Satia, is dead

Yusuf Satia, a Yoruba actor and singer, has died.

Yusuf’s death was announced on Instagram by his popular colleague, Adekunle Afod.

“So sad to hear this …RIP Yusuf satia Is gone… Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted”, Afod, a Yoruba star actor, wrote on Instagram.

The cause of his death remains unknown.

The late actor was famous for his role in a Yoruba classic movie titled, Ijinle Pam Pam, released in early 2000.

He was also a fuji singer and was spotted with the fuji legend, KWAM1, at various outings and shows

His death comes barely a month after his colleague, an Ibadan-born veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu aka Ogun Majek, passed on.

