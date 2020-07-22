Governor Fayemi tests positive for coronavirus

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Fayemi disclosed this Wednesday morning on Twitter.

“I took my third Covid-19 test yesterday and it came back positive. I’m generally ok and I’m already self isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team. I’m delegating critical tasks to my Deputy but will continue routine duty from home. JKF,” the governor wrote.

Mr Fayemi joins a growing list of state governors and other high profile Nigerians who have tested positive for coronavirus. They include the governors of Kaduna, Oyo, Bauchi and Delta states.

Many of them have since recovered from the virus.

Nigeria has recorded about 30,000 cases of coronavirus since it recorded its index case in February.