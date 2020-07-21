JUST IN: IGP appoints new police commissioners for Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti, Ogun

Related News

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has appointed new police commissioners for Bayelsa, Cross River, Ekiti and Ogun states.

The announcement was made on the verified Twitter handle of the police.

The new police commissioner in Bayelsa is Michael Okoli; that of Cross River is Abdulkadir Jimoh, that of Ekiti is Mobayo Babatunde, while the new Ogun State police commissioner is Edward Ajogun.

Details later…