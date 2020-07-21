Senate confirms re-appointment of Umar Danbatta as Vice-Chairman NCC

Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta [PHOTO: Independent.ng]
Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta [PHOTO: Independent.ng]

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Umar Danbatta as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

His appointment is for a second term of five years.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 7, written to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment.

The confirmation was was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications.

Presenting the report, Opeyemi Bamidele, a member of the committee, said Mr Danbatta met the requirements expected of him.

“The committee met and carried out the screening exercise and the nominee responded well,” the Ekiti lawmaker said.

“That the Senate do confirm the appointment of Umar Danbatta as the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO).”

Mr Danbatta was confirmed after the Senate resolved into Committee of the Whole and his nomination was put to a voice vote.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Idahagbon Omoregie as commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

He was confirmed after the Senate considered the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application