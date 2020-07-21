Senate confirms re-appointment of Umar Danbatta as Vice-Chairman NCC

Related News

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Umar Danbatta as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

His appointment is for a second term of five years.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on July 7, written to the Senate seeking confirmation of the appointment.

The confirmation was was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications.

Presenting the report, Opeyemi Bamidele, a member of the committee, said Mr Danbatta met the requirements expected of him.

“The committee met and carried out the screening exercise and the nominee responded well,” the Ekiti lawmaker said.

“That the Senate do confirm the appointment of Umar Danbatta as the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer (CEO).”

Mr Danbatta was confirmed after the Senate resolved into Committee of the Whole and his nomination was put to a voice vote.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Idahagbon Omoregie as commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission.

He was confirmed after the Senate considered the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.