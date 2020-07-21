NLC president wants downward review of petroleum pump price

Related News

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Waba, has called for the downward review of the current prices of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Mr Waba made the call on Tuesday while responding to questions from journalists in Jalingo, capital of Taraba State.

He described the recent increment in the pump price of petrol as a means to exploit Nigerians to enrich a few oil marketers.

The labour leader added that with the increase,the Federal Government was aiding the oil marketers to enrich themselves at the detriment of the entire Nigerian population.

He stressed that the new pump price was not necessary as the price of crude oil in the international markets had not increased in recent times which was one of the reasons given by the oil marketers.

”Essentially, it is about the exploitation of Nigerians as the Federal Government seems to be protecting the oil marketers rather than defending the citizens.”

He said that the government should not leave control of “this very important commodity” to oil marketers because they said that the exchange rate had gone up.

He said that rather, the government should regulate the prices of petroleum products so as to fulfil one of its electioneering campaign promises to Nigerians.

“And if you say it is because of the oil price which has also not gone up in the international markets, then this is a double tragedy,” he said.

The NLC President urged all people in power to ensure good governance so as to address inequality and poverty in the country.

”We need good governance in Nigeria; that is why all of us need to come together to reject some of these obnoxious policies that are meant to exploit Nigerians.

“We will continue to engage the government and very soon, we will roll out plans and actions that we will do to ensure that the right things are done,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Wabba was in Jalingo to commiserate with the workers and the family of the Chairman of NLC in Taraba, Peter Gambo, who died recently.

(NAN)