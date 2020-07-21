Jonathan visits Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari received Former President Goodluck Jonathan in the State House on Thursday, 30th Jan 2020
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari received Former President Goodluck Jonathan in the State House on Thursday, 30th Jan 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting is unknown to journalists as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that Mr Jonathan would update the president on his recent international assignment in Mali.

Mr Jonathan headed the mediation team of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali’s lingering political crisis.

NAN also reports that Mr Jonathan may use the opportunity to condole with the president over the death of his friend, Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died of cardiac arrest on Monday night.

READ ALSO: Ex-President Jonathan denies receiving N300m, bulletproof cars from sacked Bayelsa governor

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application