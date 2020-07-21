Jonathan visits Buhari

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agenda of the meeting is unknown to journalists as at the time of filing this report.

NAN, however, gathered that Mr Jonathan would update the president on his recent international assignment in Mali.

Mr Jonathan headed the mediation team of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Mali’s lingering political crisis.

NAN also reports that Mr Jonathan may use the opportunity to condole with the president over the death of his friend, Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died of cardiac arrest on Monday night.

