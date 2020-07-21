Ondo 2020: Akeredolu speaks after victory at APC primary

Related News

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to his victory at the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Akeredolu became the ruling party’s flag bearer for the October 10 governorship election on Monday having defeated seven other aspirants.

Mr Akeredolu won in all the local government areas of the state, with 2,458 votes. His closest rival, Olusola Oke, came second with 262 votes while lsaac Kekemeke came a distant third with 19 votes.

Other aspirants who contested are Olayide Adelami, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Bukola Adetula.

Some aspirants who stepped down for Mr Akeredolu before the poll are lfe Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Speaking after the election, Mr Akeredolu said the election was an evidence of “the strong will, dedication, perseverance as well as the palpable resolve of all-party men and women at this very event present a historic moment to behold.”

“Most profoundly, I salute the courage of my brother aspirants. They have enriched the contest, no doubt. I must say that I am particularly enamoured by the determination and the industry we all put into this endeavour. ”

“All the same, the campaigns preceding this day have been noticeably fraught with mixed feelings. Relationships in some cases may have been bruised and interests hurt. In other cases, methods deployed to run these campaigns may not have been pleasant. I plead with all of us to leave these in the past and move on. This is more so that, all aspirants, including myself were either victims or indirectly responsible for such unpleasant circumstances. We must find spaces in our hearts to forgive one another.”

“I am convinced that our individual pursuits were driven by the altruistic motivation to strengthen our great party and more importantly, take our dear State to loftier heights.”

“As a way of engendering unity of purpose and cohesion amongst all party men and women, in a matter of hours, I shall commence, in an inexorable manner, a process of reconciliation to heal all perceived wounds. We need one another more in the future than now.

“May I use this opportunity to express sincere appreciation to my brother Governor, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his team for this wonderful outing. You have displayed a high sense of professionalism and an immeasurable degree of competence.”

He also expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the party and delegates.

“… I can assure you all, Ondo State is an APC State, together, we shall deliver come October 10,” he said.