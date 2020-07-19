VIDEO: Tricycle rider, FRSC operatives fight dirty in public

Related News

An unidentified tricycle rider was caught on camera beating an operative of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) along Benin – Sapele road in Benin, the Edo State capital.

In the video clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the man, angered and scantily dressed, stood on the bonnet of the FRSC’s patrol vehicle.

The cause of his anger could not be ascertained from the footage filmed by one of the onlookers.

A few moments after, the man fully undressed and charged at the operatives, assaulting one of them in the process. He tore the officer’s uniform.

In retaliation, some of the operatives ganged up against the man and rained slaps and beatings on him.

According to a statement issued by the FRSC spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, Sunday morning, the rider was arrested for driving against traffic.

Mr Kazeem noted that during the attack, the man tore the staff’s uniform and not only damaged the windscreen of the patrol car but damaged the bonnet and other body parts with mud and stone.

“The Corps wishes to register its displeasure at the incessant abuse of its personnel and damage to its property across its formations nationwide by unruly people and warns that this, like other unwarranted attacks, is highly unacceptable and the Corps will do everything within its legal strength to ensure that this act does not go without due punishment under the law.”

READ ALSO:

Mr Kazeem described the FRSC personnel’s response as a self-defence technique applied in order to restrain him from a further attack on the personnel and their vehicle.

“The motoring public is hereby warned to note that, though the FRSC is civil in nature and discourages physical attack on offenders, this does not mean members of the Corps should watch and allow physical damage on its property and personnel in the course of their legitimate duty.”

Who Did This To Us? The Authorities concerned should as a matter of Urgency look into this shameful act that took place in sapele road.. pic.twitter.com/yuy4yT0Ra3 — Okoro Ikechukwu (@Linobrownyy) July 18, 2020

Also, Mr Kazeem announced that the tricycle rider would be prosecuted as ordered by the Corps Marshal.

“The Corps Marshal, Boboye Opeyemi, has also ordered the prosecution of the perpetrator of that crazy act of humiliation and recklessness on law enforcement agents and noted that offenders who take undue advantage of unarmed personnel will not be spared any longer,” he said.