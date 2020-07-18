JUST IN: Buhari names Itakpe-Warri Railway complex after Goodluck Jonathan

Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting
Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting. (PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of Itakpe-Warri Railway Complex in Agbor, Delta State after former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The operational hub, henceforth, will be known as ‘the Goodluck Jonathan Railway Station & Complex,’ said the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

In a tweet, posted on his page Saturday, Mr Amaechi wrote, “Today, we continued test-run of our new coaches on the completed Itakpe-Warri standard gauge rail line.”

“We have named the largest station on this route – the Agbor railway facility and station after former President Goodluck Jonathan.”

The rail line has a length of 276 km that links Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta in Kogi State together.

Details later…

