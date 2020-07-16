Buhari in closed-door meeting with Lawan, Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja met with the leadership of the National Assembly to address some issues affecting the executive and legislative arms of government.

At the end of the closed door meeting, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, said the two arms of government would continue to collaborate to ensure speedy transformation of the economy and enhance Nigerians livelihood.

Mr Lawan, who was in company of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed the hope that from the outcome of the meeting the citizens are likely to see some changes in the conduct of some of the ministers.

There was an impasse between the National Assembly and Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo, over the proposed recruitment of 774,000 workers.

Mr Lawan, however, stated that all appointees of the president must put into consideration the position and attitude of the president towards the National Assembly.

He said the National Assembly will take exception to any attitude or disposition that is not in support of the harmony in the relationship between the two arms of government.

“We have come to see Mr President on behalf of the members of the National Assembly and this is supposed to be a continuous engagement between the Legislature and the Executive arm of government.

“Whatever we’ll do to ensure that the administration works for Nigerians, we will do that and this is to enhance the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature to commit ourselves to ensuring that we work together.

“Both the Legislature and the Executive must at all time work in the interest of the people of this country. We cannot afford not to do this because essentially, the government is for people to have service.

“The essence of this particular visit is to ensure that the Legislature, the National Assembly and the Executive arm of government, led by Mr President, continue to work together to ensure that the relationship that we have, which has been working for this administration to deliver services to Nigerians is sustained.”

The Senate President expressed delight over the kind of support the legislature has been receiving from the Buhari administration.

“Mr President has always respected the Legislature, he has always commended the National Assembly members for always being there to ensure that the requests by the Executive, in the national interest, are processed.

“We are sure that every member of the National Assembly has always been there to ensure that we do the right thing for this country.

“Mr President is in full support of our position that this relationship must be sustained at all times for the benefit of the people of Nigeria. From the outcome of the meeting, we are likely to see some changes in the conduct of some of the Ministers.

“Let me say that this National Assembly has been very supportive, very friendly with the Executive arm of government and there’s no doubt in my mind that the President has been quite supportive of the Legislature as well.’’

(NAN)

