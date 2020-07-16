WTO: Nigerian govt. inaugurates campaign strategy team for Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [PHOTO CREDIT: @NOIweala]
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala [PHOTO CREDIT: @NOIweala]

The federal government has inaugurated a Campaign Strategy Team for a former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who is vying for the post of the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, while inaugurating the team on Thursday in Abuja, said it was key to the success in ensuring that the Nigerian candidate emerged as WTO Director-General for 2021 – 2025 term.

Mr Adebayo, in a statement by Mrs Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa, Assistant Director, Press Unit of the ministry, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to nominate Mrs Okonjo–Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of WTO Director-General was in good faith.

He said the decision was given the overriding consideration of the need to host Africa’s chance and for the promotion of gender mainstreaming at the world’s top trade post.

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian candidate would emerge as the next Director-General of WTO, based on her capabilities and wealth of experience at the highest level of the World Bank, as a Development Economist, Diplomat and one of Africa’s most trusted technocrats.

“An eminently qualified candidate in the position of Okonjo-Iweala with proven leadership, bold reformer, skillful negotiator with abilities to broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade should be selected for Director-General of the WTO.

“I am confident that she possesses the qualities to lead the most important global multilateral body,” the minister said.

He, therefore, charged the team to develop a winning strategy for the candidate and also called on stakeholders, media, public, private and trading partners to give necessary support that she required to emerge as WTO Director-General.

The Minister of State, Mariam Yalwaji Katagum, who is the Team Leader of the Campaign Strategy team, pledged the full commitment of members of the team to deliver on its mandate.

“We must all get to work as a team in the most strategic and professional manner to deliver on this important assignment in line with the Terms of Reference,” she stated.

Mrs Katagum also expressed confidence that Mrs Okonjo–Iweala would emerge as the next WTO Director-General considering her pedigree and commitment in ensuring sustainable development and economic growth, not only for Africa but the world at large.

READ ALSO: WTO has disappointed in notable trade agreements, says Okonjo-Iweala

The Campaign Strategy team comprises officials of the ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; representatives of the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President and Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The team also includes officials from the Ministry of Finance, Nigerian Ambassador to ECOWAS and African Union as well as Geneva–based officials.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application