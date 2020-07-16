NDDC Crisis: Nigerians will hear more revelations from me – Ex-MD Nunieh

Related News

A former managing director of the interim management committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, has vowed to make more revelations about the corruption in the agency.

She said this minutes after she was “rescued” by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, from her own house which was earlier today besieged by armed police officers.

The armed police officers were reported to have surrounded Ms Nunieh’s private residence since 4 a.m. Thursday.

But a video on social media showed the state governor leading a procession to Ms Nunieh’s house, and leading her to the government house, Port Harcourt.

Now at the government house, Ms Nunieh alleged that the siege on her house was on the orders of Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio.

Ms Nunieh was due to appear before a panel of the House of Representatives over the corruption allegations rocking the agency she once headed, but the siege barred her.

The eventual session that was held ended in an impasse as the new NDDC management walked out on the House panel, accusing its leadership of corruption.

“I think he (Akpabio) wanted to stop me from giving my submission today (at the House of Representatives Committee hearing on NDDC),” Ms Nunieh told reporters.

“He succeeded. But I am sure the House of Representatives would give me another day, and Nigerians will hear more.

“Akpabio can’t kill me. Definitely, he can’t. I am not from Uyo now,” she added. “But why do people think he has the monopoly of violence?”

“The man who (sexually) harassed me is at home. The man who stole money is at home. The man who stole government files is at home. The man who took money is at home. The man who wanted me to take (a fetish) oath is at home. It is a criminal offence, it’s life imprisonment, to take such an oath. To even offer me an oath is liable,” the former NDDC MD said.

When reached, Mr Akpabio’s aide, Anietie Ekong, said “Don’t you think the police would be in a better position to explain why they wanted her?”

The state police spokesperson, Omoni Nnamdi, claimed ignorance of the siege.

Both Ms Nunieh and Mr Akpabio have been dishing out corruption allegations and counter-allegation recently against each other.

On one hand, Ms Nunieh has accused Mr Akpabio of corruption, sexually harassment, offering her bribe and attempting to make her take an oath of secrecy in Abuja.

Mr Akpabio on his part denounced the claim, saying Ms Nunieh is temperamental and corrupt.

At the centre of the controversies is the Niger Delta Development Commission, whose mandate to develop the oil-rich region has been sluggish for two decades of existence, largely due to corruption among officials in the agency.

Ms Nunieh acted as the commission’s head after the removal of Akwagaga Enyia in October 2019, but she was sacked four months later as the crisis rocking the commission over abuse of funds kept mounting.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively learnt that Mr Akpabio played a major role in the removal of Ms Nunieh.