Population: Nigeria to overtake China, U.S. by 2100 – Study

World political map [PHOTO CREDIT: World Map]
World political map [PHOTO CREDIT: World Map]

Nigeria’s population will surpass those of China and the United States by 2100, according to a world population growth forecast by a group of scientists.

The study, published in the Lancet medical journal on Wednesday, says the number of people will peak in 2064 and drop to about 8.8 billion by 2100, a figure two billion less than the UN’s estimate.

According to the study, the five countries with the largest population by 2100 will be India with 1.09 billion, Nigeria with 791 million, China with 732 million, the U.S. with 336 million and Pakistan with 248 million.

China’s population, however, is projected to decline by 48 per cent.

“Findings also suggest a shifting age structure in many parts of the world with 2·37 billion (1·91–2·87) individuals older than 65 years and 1·70 billion (1·11–2·81) individuals younger than 20 years, forecasted globally in 2100,” the article added.

Latest data (July 1, 2020) from the U.S. Census Bureau put Nigeria’s population at 214 million while China and the United States are 1.4 billion and 330 million respectively.
“In the reference scenario, the global population was projected to peak in 2064 at 9·73 billion (8·84–10·9) people and decline to 8·79 billion (6·83–11·8) in 2100,” the study out on Tuesday said.

READ ALSO: U.S. to expel international students if…

The study added that under the UN forecast, the global population in 2100 would be 10.88 billion.

Meanwhile, in more than 20 countries including Japan, Thailand, and Spain, the population is expected to decline by more than 50 per cent from 2017 to 2100.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application