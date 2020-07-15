Trump rescinds decision on limiting foreign students’ visas

Trump
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10631496bh) President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he departs the White House, in Washington. Trump is en route to Camp David, Md Virus Outbreak Trump, Washington, United States - 01 May 2020

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has rescinded his government’s policy to bar international students who only take online courses from staying in the United States, CNN reported Tuesday night.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last week announced that foreign students who are pursuing degrees in the U.S. will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses.

The new visa rule received wide criticisms. While many kicked against what they considered an inhumane immigration policy, some saw it as an effort to pressure universities into reopening despite daily rise in coronavirus cases in the U.S.

Two reputable universities in the United States, Harvard and M.I.T., filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the directive.

According to CNN, one person familiar with the matter said the White House has felt the blowback to the proposal and that some inside the West Wing believe it was poorly conceived and executed.

According to another source, the White House is now focused on having the rule apply only to new students, rather than students already in the U.S. The White House declined to comment on an ongoing policy process.

READ ALSO: Harvard, MIT sue Trump over proposed limit on foreign students’ visas

According to U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, the administration will return to the policy that was in effect in March, which provided more flexibility for students enrolled in schools that switched to all-online courses because of the pandemic.

MIT President L. Rafael Reif celebrated the government’s decision in a statement Tuesday.

“This case also made abundantly clear that real lives are at stake in these matters, with the potential for real harm,” he said. “We need to approach policymaking, especially now, with more humanity, more decency — not less.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application