Coronavirus: Nigeria announces date for 5th evacuation from U.S.

The Nigerian government has announced that the fifth evacuation flight for its citizens stranded in the United States of America is set for July 31.

This was contained in a statement by the Consulate General of Nigeria on Monday and shared by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The Ethiopian Airline with flight number ET547 will depart George Bush International Airport, Houston, Texas on Friday, July 31 and arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Saturday, August 1.

“…All prospective evacuees duly registered with any of the three Nigerian missions in the USA can purchase their one-way tickets through www.ethiopianairlines.com. The air fare is USD1,500.00 for economy class and USD3,000.00 for business class for adult/child fare including all taxes, with the usual percentage reduction for infants under 2 years,” the statement partly read.

A copy of the ticket bought by prospective evacuees together with details of their next of kin in Nigeria is to be forwarded to info@nigeria-consulate-lorg.

In line with the earlier announced protocols from the Nigerian Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the evacuees will be expected to present an original COVID-19 negative test result not older than 14 days on the day of departure at the airport.

The consulate said there will be temperature checks at the airport, and any intending evacuee with a body temperature above 38°c or any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 will not be allowed to check in.

“Evacuees are expected to wear a face mask as a matter of necessity and be in possession of hand sanitiser for intermittent use during the flight, while also adhering to the instructions of the Port Health Service.”