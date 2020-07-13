UPDATED: Buhari approves new board members for NLNG, BGT

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the representatives of Nigeria on the boards of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) and Bonny Gas Transport Limited (BGT).

This was contained in a memo signed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The list of new representatives of the Nigeria government on the LNG board are Edmund Daukoru as the Chairman while Henry lkem-Obih, Rabiu Sulaiman, Bitrus Nabasu and the head of NNPC, Mele Kyari, are members.

For the Bonny Gas Transport Limited, Edmund Daukoru is the president. The members are Doyin Akinyanju, Abdul Abba, Bitrus Nabasu, and Mele Kyari.

According to Mr Sylvia, the current board members have been on the respective boards since 2005 and it became imperative to inject fresh ideas into the governance of the companies

He applauded the chairman and other outgoing board members of NLNG and BGT for steering the companies to record successes, particularly the Train 7 FID.

He wished them good health and more successes in their future endeavours.

“To the incoming members of the Board, I congratulate you on this appointment and your selection is based on your experience, integrity and expertise. I, therefore, urge you to bring all these to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities in line with the progressive agenda of Mr President,” he said.

Mr Kyari and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr Nibasu, are the only members of the previous board that still remained as a member.

The outgone board members of LNG are Osobonye LongJohn as chairman, Managing Director Tony Attah, the Deputy Managing Director Sadeeq Mai-Bornu.

Other former members are Cordelia Agboti, Bagudu Hirse, Henry Bristol, Martinus de Jong, Oghenegwueke Ajaifia, Fabio di Majo and Mike Sangster.

BGT is a subsidiary of the Nigeria LNG.