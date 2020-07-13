COVID-19: Lagos records 12 deaths in a day

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 12 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded within 24 hours in Lagos State on July 12.

The NCDC made the disclosure in its COVID-19 Situation Report for July 12.

According to the centre, 16 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in four states: Lagos has 12, Abuja two, while Enugu and Gombe recorded one death each.

It said that the new deaths had increased the numbers of COVID-19 related mortality in Lagos to 172.

NCDC also disclosed that on the reported day, Lagos recorded 152 new COVID-19 infections from the 571 infections confirmed from 20 states.

It said that the new infections had increased the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 12, 427.

The NCDC said that the state also recorded 111 new recoveries, thus increasing the number of patients who had been successfully treated and discharged in Lagos to 1,897.

READ ALSO:

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases with 12,427 of the total 32,558 cases in the country.

Also, data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa Region, shows that there were 594,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent, with more than 298,000 recoveries and 13,203 deaths. (NAN)