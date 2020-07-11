Two dead as building collapses in Lagos

Two persons, a male child and an adult, have died in a building collapse Island on Saturday, while eight people were rescued, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said.

The building which collapsed around 3 a.m. left occupants injured while two bodies were recovered.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of NEMA, said the collapsed structure was a three storey building located at No. 20 Freeman street, Lagos Island.

Mr Farinloye said the collapsed building housed about 10 people, part of which was a family that newly moved into the apartment.

“The affected families just newly moved into the building as the previous occupants had moved out with the excuses that renovation would be carried out. But it was alleged that the developer brought in these affected population while renovation works are still ongoing,” he said.

“The situation report indicates that one child died amongst the first six persons rescued earlier in the morning.

“Total now is eight rescued ‘alive’ and two recovered dead. Operations have ended but clearance and removal of rubble continues,” the NEMA coordinator said.

Site of the collapsed building
A victim of the building collapse

