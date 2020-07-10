Magu writes IGP, seeks release on bail

Suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu [Photo: Bashir Amaad]
Suspended EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu [Photo: Bashir Amaad]

The suspended boss of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has asked the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, to release him from detention even as his probe continues.

Mr Magu has been in detention since his arrest on Monday over alleged corruption and insubordination.

In a letter sent to the IGP by his lawyer, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, on Friday, he requested to be released on bail “on self-recognisance.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved Mr Magu’s suspension.

He is being probed by a presidential panel headed by a retired appeal court judge, Ayo Salami, over allegations of corruption and insurbodination.

The allegations were levelled against him by AGF Abubakar Malami. He specifically accused Mr Magu of insubordination and re-looting of recovered funds.

Mr Magu is still being detained while the panel investigating allegations against him sits.

Abubakar Malami [Source – Abubakar Malami on facebook]
‘Release me’- Magu

However, in the letter dated July 10, copied President Buhari and the chairman of the panel, Mr Ojaoma said Mr Magu is entitled to bail as all allegations levelled against him “were bailable.” He requested his client be formally charged if found culpable.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Police withdraw Magu’s security as family raises alarm over safety

The lawyer also informed the IGP that Mr Magu had denied all the allegations being levelled against him by the panel including those by Mr Malami

Mr Ojaoma also pledged to provide a credible surety who will ensure Mr Magu is available any time he is needed during the investigation.

“Finally, if our application for bail on self-recognisance is not acceptable, we are ready to provide a credible surety that will ensure the availability of our client anytime he is needed for the purpose of this investigation,” the letter partly reads.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application